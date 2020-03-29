The discussion focused on the fact that the Corona epidemic has become fertile ground for the spreading of false and anti-semitic propaganda against the State of Israel and the Jewish people. In light of the new restrictions and realities, it is clear to all that Israel must use creative and relevant ways of stating its case and make a full transition to the digital world.

As part of the discussion, Uriel Goldberg, Director of International Relations of Magen David Adom, discussed the organization’s challenges in the fight against the Coronavirus in Israel.

At the meeting’s conclusion, participants raised a toast to the DigiTell network on the beginning of its third year of activity, and determined that this meeting would be the first of a series of meetings that will address Israel’s challenges in the wake of the global Corona crisis and determine new paths to take.

Ido Daniel, director of digital strategy said, “The DigiTell network is usually deployed in emergency situations and in ongoing campaigns in response to violence in Israel’s south or tension in the north. The Corona crisis and its consequences are a global challenge, and we will continue our activities in the face of this new and unfamiliar state of emergency.”



Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs convened a meeting of 40 public opinion leaders and influencers via Zoom video conference about the Coronavirus and pro-Israel advocacy in its wake. Leaders from 11 countries including South Africa, France, the Netherlands, Ireland, the UK, Sweden, the United States, Argentina, and others participated in the conference. Participants shared their experiences of isolation, as well as uncertainty about the health situation and the economy. Some of the attendees noted that their country is not taking sufficient steps to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, in contrast to what Israel is doing.