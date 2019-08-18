Miri Regev: Not people but God will decide next Israeli PM

Minister of Culture and Sports, Miri Regev, said in an interview on 103 FM, on Friday, that "not the people, but the holy one blessed be he will decide the next prime minister."



This was after the interviewer said that Liberman would be the deciding factor as to whom the next prime minister would be. Liberman has previously made public his intention to force a unity government. The polls are predicting that he will gain ten mandates.

In the interview, Regev said that Liberman "is a fraud and a crook. He cheated the people when he told them he would sit with Netanyahu. 20 years of zero-zero promises." According to her, the chairman of Yisrael-Beitenu is "a man who has no word ... Whoever Liberman votes to the left."In June, the leader of Yisrael-Beitenu announced that his party intends to impose a unity government with Likud and Blue and White, without the ultra-Orthodox parties. "We will do everything possible to block the ultra-Orthodox, who will not enter the government. "Two weeks ago, Liberman announced his intention to appeal to the Likud and ask the party to present an alternative candidate for prime minister in the event that Benjamin Netanyahu refuses to form a unity government with Blue and White.Liberman then stated that he was "sure that if the Likud realizes that Netanyahu is unable to form a government again, an alternative candidate will be found. It is clear to everyone that there will not be another round of elections."Thursday's poll on Channel 13 predicted Likud and Blue and White - 31 seats each. This is an increase of one mandate for the Likud and two mandates for Blue and White, compared to the previous survey carried out by them.The Yemina Party was the third largest in the poll, with 12 seats. The Joint List was weakened and the Labour-Gesher Party went down from six seats to five.Also in this survey, Otzmah Yehudit and Zehut parties did not pass the electoral threshold (3.25%) and gained 2.1% and 1.4% respectively.

