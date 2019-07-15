Mishab selling last 3 apartments in PT project

The six-floor site chosen by WeWork to open its first Petah Tikva shared co-working space.
(photo credit: AMPA)
Mishab is currently marketing the last three apartments in the Mishkenot Nehalim project: Two three-room apartments and one five-room apartment on one of the higher floors.
The project is located in Petah Tikva’s Hadar Ganim neighborhood and constitutes a breakthrough in the standard of luxury apartments for the religious public.
The project, valued at NIS 430 million, includes five towers of luxury apartments with a built-up area of 45,000 sq.m.
The towers are located within a green pocket that connects to open public areas and creates a single plot of green areas, including wide nature areas and sports facilities. The balconies of the apartments in the project are terraced to make it possible to place a standard sukkah in each apartment.
