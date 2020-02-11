The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Model Maria Domark suspected of having coronavirus while in Turkey

“I won’t fly again without using a surgical mask,” the model told Channel 12 news.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 11, 2020 17:07
Model Maria Domrak (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Model Maria Domrak
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Israeli model and singer Maria Domark felt sick during a photo-shoot in Turkey and was suspected of having coronavirus, Maariv reported on Tuesday. 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by MARIA DOMARK (@maria_domark) on
 
The production came to a halt and she was rushed to hospital where the doctors suspected she contracted the virus while on the flight to Turkey
 
“The doctor himself took a few steps away from me,” she said, “I became very nervous.” 
 
Most of the coronavirus related deaths took place in China and Thailand, yet health services all over the world are anxious to prevent the virus from spreading. 
 
The model flew back to Israel and the production was postponed to a later date.  
 
Born in Russia, Domark came to Israel as a child and is currently the fourth most popular Israeli woman on social media, the first being Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot
 
She became tabloid material when she broke up with a romantic partner to begin dating her current boyfriend, whom she met during a production of Big Brother. The public nature of the new relationship allegedly taking its first steps in front of the whole country watching the program led to backlash against her and her decision. 
 
Domark is not the first person to end one relationship and begin another while on camera, journalist Dana Spector met her current partner, Ran Sarig, during the shooting of the reality show Mehobarim [Connected]. 
    
    


Tags health media coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annexing health By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Voter fatigue has set in ahead of third round of elections By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
Danny Danon Danny Danon to Olmert: Do not come to the UN to meet Mahmoud Abbas By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
5 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by