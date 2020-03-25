The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Modiin volunteer food delivery service could provide model for Israel

The Barkai Center for Practical Rabbinics and Community Development has over 250 volunteers delivering hot meals to elderly and house-bound Israelis.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
MARCH 25, 2020 04:27
A man wears a face mask as he walks in a market in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A man wears a face mask as he walks in a market in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Elderly and home-bound Israelis in Modiin are having food and other essential items delivered to them during the coronavirus crisis, thanks to The Barkai Center for Practical Rabbinics and Community Development, an organization dedicated to building Israeli society using models of community building learned from the diaspora.
'Captains' have been appointed in each of Modiin's 13 neighborhoods by Barkai rabbis and other members, and have been tasked with setting up WhatsApp groups to mobilize volunteers and directly contact those in need to ensure a continuous supply of packaged food.
More than 250 volunteers are involved, delivering cooked meals to each of the neighborhoods three times a week. Each food package contains two-days-worth of hot, healthy balanced meals.
In addition to the cooked food, Barkai volunteers deliver groceries from the supermarkets to those in need, asking the residents when  how they are as they make the delivery and whether they have any other needs that can be met by the group. They then update both the Modiin Municipality and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Social Services, who are able to update their database with the information.
“Our community-building model has meant that we were ready to step in and create networks to ensure those in need receive the food and other necessities they so badly need during the Coronavirus crisis,” Founder and Dean of Barkai Rabbi David Fine said.
“We see that this model can be replicated in cities and towns across Israel in a speedy and smooth manner, so the elderly and other home-bound Israelis receive what they so desperately require during this difficult time.”
The distribution service has been organized in conjunction with the Municipality of Modiin.
"We deeply appreciate the networks and food distribution model created by the Barkai team and we recommend and encourage other municipalities to copy them,” said Deputy Mayor of Modiin Amiad Taub, who also holds the social services portfolio.


