More Israelis killed in traffic accidents in 2019 than during 2018

The National Road Safety Authority [NRSA] reported on Sunday that 341 Israelis were killed on the roads of the country during 2019, a 10% increase since 2018. The increase was also apparent on inter-city roads, which claimed the lives of 207 people in 2019 when compared to 132 in 2018. More motorcycle riders were killed in 2019, 67 when compared to 44 last year, and more bicycle riders. 17 riders were killed in 2019, one more than in 2018. In a case that made headlines across the country Yonatan Fadida allegedly ran over two bicycle riders, Tomer Vainstien and Yaniv Lagusi, causing their deaths. The case gained the public’s attention due to the alleged behavior of Fadida, who did not stop his car to help the men but supposedly kept going. He was also reported by Mako to commit the alleged crime while under the influence of cannabis.