The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

More illegal migrants from Eastern Europe in Israel than Africa - court

Volume of ex-USSR new migrants leaps past Africans

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
APRIL 5, 2020 23:27
JEWISH GRAVES in Ukraine. (photo credit: REUTERS)
JEWISH GRAVES in Ukraine.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The first ever report by the special appeals court system for migrants was issued on Sunday, noting that the volume of new Ukrainian and Georgian illegal migrants in 2018 far outpaced those of African origin.
Established in 2014 to lighten the case load on the District Courts - which were becoming swamped with a spike in cases of Africans who came to Israel illegally but claimed refugee status - it has been difficult to follow the migrant courts.
Proceedings in the courts are not publicized as well as proceedings in other courts, and most results are obtained by the media only when an NGO or specific lawyer involved chooses to provide them.
The report marked the first attempt by the migrant courts at greater transparency - and probably also signals an understanding by the court system and the state that dealing with legal question relating to migrants is not a passing phase.
Most Israeli politicians, besides those in Meretz, have supported different efforts by the state to get illegal migrants to leave the country, whether they might be technically entitled to refugee status or not.
Critics in the human rights community have framed the migrant courts as less independent and less concerned with human rights than judges at the higher levels.
Generally, a case reaches the courts when a migrant files with the state for refugee status and is rejected, but the courts deal with a variety of other issues relating to migrants’ rights.
Migrants can then appeal to the migrant courts. Some cases can also be appealed from the migrant courts to the district courts or even to the High Court of Justice.
Still, the state maintains that having the migrant courts serve as the court of first instance is a way to dilute the case load of the other courts.
Even if an appeal reaches those higher courts, the proceeding is shorter since it is based on the longer evidentiary record collected at the first level.
The report noted a spike in Ukrainian and Georgian illegal migrants to Israel.
Due to the spike, in 2018, 857 Ukrainians and 663 Georgians were being held in special illegal migrant detention centers, making up 61% of all migrants in detention.
When adding in smaller numbers of illegal migrants from other former USSR states, they make up around 70% of all migrants in detention.  
According to the report, the courts opened 5,889 cases in 2018, a jump of 22% compared to 2017.
The report also said that the courts closed 4,851 cases and that another 2,756 cases were still being handled.
The cases waiting for a decision include around a thousand cases which were appealed to the High Court in parallel by Sudanese Africans.
A large number of Darfurian Sudanese have filed appeals from migrant court rulings.
Since the courts were founded, they have closed about 17,000 of the approximately 20,000 cases filed.
Next, the report said that 3,506 of the cases specifically related to requests for refugee status.
There was no distinction in the report’s statistics between migrants who came to Israel illegally in 2018 versus those who may have been in Israel for years, but who only now were reaching significant legal points.
However, based on the dramatically lower number of African migrants arriving in Israel in recent years, most of the cases probably involve migrants who have been here for some time.
For example, whereas around 6,800 African migrants entered Israel in 2011 before a fence was in place along the entire Israeli-Egyptian border, only about 50 entered in 2018.
Some 6% of the courts’ rulings came out in favor of migrants.
The Head of the migrant courts, Michal Tzuk-Shafir noted that only nine of the courts’ twelve judicial spots were filled in 2019 due to the lack of a government and an updated budget to provide them funding for the remaining three positions that have been authorized in principle.
There are approximately 30,000 African migrants, including about 22,000 from Eritrea, 6,000 from Sudan and 2,000 from other African countries.
Most Eritreans claim that they cannot return home without facing persecution, while most Sudanese have said they cannot return home because there are no diplomatic relations between the countries.
To date, changes in the stability of Eritrea and Sudan - as well as relations between Israel and Sudan - have not opened up either state to accepting back the almost 30,000 African migrants in Israel, some in the country for well over a decade.


Tags court illegal immigrants israel illegal migration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The other deadly disease By JPOST EDITORIAL
A spirit of wars and Passovers past in the fight against coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
The Jewish paradox of the coronavirus By YAAKOV KATZ
Ronald Lauder Passover and the power of Jewish resilience By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by