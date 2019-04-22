100,000 visit Western Wall for Priestly Blessing - watch

Birkat Kohainim, or priestly blessing, recited at the Western Wall on Passover, April 22, 2019.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
More than 100,000 people attended the Priestly Blessing prayer service at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Monday.
View events from the perspective of the Western Wall Plaza.
This mass priestly blessing takes place twice a year, during Passover and Sukkot. Attendees receive the Biblical blessing from hundreds of kohanim – Jews of priestly lineage – as they face the congregation, hands stretched forward, chanting in one voice.
In light of the blessing and the additional tens of thousands of people that are in the holy city for the holiday, Superintendent Micky Rosenfeld – Israel Police foreign press spokesman – said heightened security measures will continue on Monday.
Extra police units and border police are positioned in and around the area of the Old City, he said.
In addition, Magen David Adom has deployed ambulances and paramedics throughout the Old City of Jerusalem to ensure medical care for any possible emergencies.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>