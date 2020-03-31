Moscow Jewish Museum Launches Online Exhibition on Love During Holocaust

Moscow’s Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center launched on Tuesday an online exhibition titled “(Not) a Good Time for Love - Love stories from Holocaust survivors.” The exhibition was scheduled to run through mid-May, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the museum had to close the actual exhibition to the public. Memories of weddings and secret dates in the ghetto, of forbidden gifts, of mutual care and support, of dreams of home, family, and their own country fill the exhibit space. The show brings together works by Holocaust survivors and contemporary Israeli artists.

“Love stories of the Holocaust survivors, their experiences and memories, which served as the basis of this project, reveal to us that even during the time of incredible tragedy, people find ways to express the most beautiful feelings – Love being first and foremost among them. Today, when humanity is facing a critical test, as we sink deeper and deeper into a global crisis, it is of utmost importance to remind ourselves that it is the power of pure love which has always helped humanity in the worst of times", says Viktor Vekselberg, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center.