The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Moshe Kahlon signs order aiming to ease butter shortage

Butter has been in short supply for over a year, with Israel’s dominant producers reporting that government-fixed prices for basic dairy items have made continued production unprofitable.

By EYTAN HALON  
NOVEMBER 24, 2019 19:25
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon speaks during a ceremony whereby Amir Yaron is sworn in as Bank of Israel governor by President Reuven Rivlin, in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem December 24, 2018 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon speaks during a ceremony whereby Amir Yaron is sworn in as Bank of Israel governor by President Reuven Rivlin, in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem December 24, 2018
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon increased tariff-free import quotas for butter with immediate effect on Sunday, a move aimed at shortening the wait for the return of cheap butter to Israeli supermarket shelves.
Butter has been in short supply for over a year, with Israel’s dominant producers – including Tnuva and Strauss – reporting that government-fixed prices for basic dairy items have made continued production unprofitable. High tariffs and quotas on products from abroad have meant that importing butter for sale in the domestic market, has not proven economically feasible.
According to the order signed by Kahlon, tariff-free import quotas for domestic-use butter will increase from 2,400 tons to 2,750 tons, after already being raised from 1,250 tons under customs regulations issued for 2019 and 2020.
For industrial purposes, tariff-free quotas will increase from 2,650 tons to 3,500 tons, after previously not being eligible at all for tariff-free imports.
“In my view, the correct economic move is the complete abolition of the quota on butter but, due to the limits of the transitional government, such measures are currently impossible,” said Kahlon. “The purpose of the order to increase tariff-free quotas is to increase the amount of butter in the market and reduce the existing shortage in stores. Nowadays, there is no reason for a shortage of butter, and in the future we will need to make significant decisions in this field to ensure that Israeli consumers will not face such a situation again.”
Consumers seeking to purchase butter in recent months have been able to buy imported brands from Europe. These brands can cost as much as NIS 8.45 ($2.40) for 100 grams, however, compared to the government’s fixed price of NIS 3.94 ($1.12).
Last month, the Finance Ministry called on the Agriculture Ministry to open up the butter market and entirely remove import quotas and tariffs, which currently range between 126%-140% for domestic butter products and between 144%-160% for industrial butter.
Rejecting the recommendation, the Agriculture Ministry pointed the finger back at the Economy Ministry, blaming it for the current shortage.
In a letter obtained by Hebrew-language financial newspapers, the Agriculture Ministry blamed the Economy Ministry for the manner in which quotas are distributed, rather than the limits themselves.


Tags moshe kahlon tnuva butter Strauss
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Selective barring By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yosef I. Abramowitz Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times By MAYA JACOBS , YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Dov Lipman Jewish people are alive and well, the proof is in ashes By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by