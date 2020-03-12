The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Moshe Ya'alon: Removing Netanyahu as prime minister is the main goal

Blue and White MK Moshe "Bogie" Ya'alon explains why he changed his mind regarding a minority government.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
MARCH 12, 2020 09:55
Former Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 14, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Former Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 14, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Blue and White MK Moshe "Bogie" Ya'alon seems to think that a minority government is still possible, he said in an interview with Army Radio on Thursday. In the interview, Ya'alon stated that the idea of a minority government headed by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz with support from The Joint List should not be put to rest.
"We haven't given up on the idea of a minority government," said the former defense minister. "I suggest that no one count on people from Blue and White defecting. Blue and White is unified. In terms of our plans, we first need to get the mandate from the president and I hope it will be given to Benny Gantz."
Ya'alon justified his breaking of Gantz's election promise to not form a government supported by the Joint List. "We will form any government that will make it so Netanyahu will not remain on the prime minister's throne," he said. " The election results put us in the position of choosing which election promise to break. In this situation, removing Netanyahu is the main goal. We have no choice but to rely on the Joint List."
"We said from the start the Joint List would not be a part of the government. The party would not have an effect on state and security matters, only civil ones," he said.
Ya'alon also referred to Yoaz Handel and Tzvika Hauser's decision to oppose a minority government: "In the end, any decision made by Blue and White's leadership will be done. There's an order to things: The mandate from the president, actions within the Knesset. Over the next 28 days Benny Gantz will look into every option."


Tags Moshe Ya'alon Blue and White Elections 2020
