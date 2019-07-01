Mossad chief: Iran operation changed world view of nuclear standoff

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

In a rare speech, Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen discussed the security challenges Israel faces from Iran and other sources.





Cohen announced that the two women and four men who led the operation to steal secret Iranian nuclear archive material will receive an award tomorrow at President Reuven Rivlin's home.

"In James Bond, one person saves the world. In the real world, many Mossad operatives, tech people, engineers, cyber, ops, worked together to expose the lies of Iran's leaders, proof Iran tried to get a nuke," said Cohen. The mission to retrieve the archive material "showed the impossible was possible, and the unbelievable doable."

The Mossad chief said that the Iran operation "changed the way the world viewed Iran and the nuclear standoff." Cohen also hinted that there is more to reveal from the nuke files which were taken from Iran.

Cohen added that Iranian claims that enriching uranium is just for medical research or energy are "flat out lies," stating that the Iran deal was a bad deal. "Only clear determination to stop it from getting a nuke can stop it."

He illustrated his point by pointing out that Iran is "obsessive" about ballistic missile developments and that the nuke deal has an end date which permits Iran to develop a nuclear weapon.

Close connections with the US and Russia as well as a unique closeness with Arab Sunnis working with Israel against Iran, could lead to regional peace, according to Cohen.

The intelligence head also confirmed that Iran was behind the oil tanker attacks and strikes on Saudi Arabian airports and US facilities in Iraq.

Iran is also supporting terror in the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey and France, according to Cohen. The Islamic Republic also trained 300 fighters in Syria and Iraq to pursue its interests in central Africa.

Cohen also pointed out Iran's support of the Hezbollah and Hamas terrorist organizations. "It is a main regional terror sponsor," he said.

He added that Iran was attempting to get advanced precision missiles into Syria for Hezbollah to strike Israel.

The Mossad stops attempts by Hamas to incite terror in the West Bank and Gaza and to get advanced weapons. "Hamas has a choice: keep things quiet so its people can flourish in calm or fight wars," he said.

The intelligence organization also stops attempts to harm Jews all over the world and has thwarted attacks on airlines around the world.

Cohen added that the Mossad helped return the remains of IDF soldier Zechariah Baumel to Israel and is working on returning the remains of Eli Cohen and other Israelis whose bodies are being held outside the country.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



