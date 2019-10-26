Most Israelis exposed to online dangers, fraction change passwords



Most Israelis, 75% in fact, were threatened by cyber dangers, a study conducted by ESET shows.

According to a press release by ESET nearly every second Israeli (45%) were hurt because of spam or malicious emails. Only a fraction, 5%, take the effort to change passwords monthly with 62% never changing passwords unless asked to do so by their service providers such as banks.



Only 28% of smartphone users installed an anti-virus software on their devices, this despite the face many people use their devices to transfer money or book flights as more and more users rely on smartphones for every-day tasks.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });