Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Most Israelis exposed to online dangers, fraction change passwords

According to a study done by ESET, nearly every second Israeli was hurt due to spam or malicious emails.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 26, 2019 02:10
police cyber

Police cyber crime unit. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Most Israelis, 75% in fact, were threatened by cyber dangers, a study conducted by ESET shows. 
 
According to a press release by ESET nearly every second Israeli (45%) were hurt because of spam or malicious emails. Only a fraction, 5%, take the effort to change passwords monthly with 62% never changing passwords unless asked to do so by their service providers such as banks. 
 
Only 28% of smartphone users installed an anti-virus software on their devices, this despite the face many people use their devices to transfer money or book flights as more and more users rely on smartphones for every-day tasks. 



Related Content

An Egged bus in front of the Jerusalem Central Bus Station
October 26, 2019
Israel may not have public transport in November, operates warn

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings