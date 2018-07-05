Mother of IDF soldier to Hamas leader: Give back my son's body

Zehava Shaul, mother of the late IDF soldier Oron Shaul in a video in which she appeals to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.
"Yahya Sinwar, my son is in your hands and I have no information about his fate," said Zehava Shaul, mother of the late IDF soldier Oron Shaul, in a video with Arabic subtitles released on Thursday.
Oron Shaul is believed to have been killed in action during the 2014 Battle of Shuja'iyya. Hamas has been keeping his remains since 2014.
"Neither the Israeli government nor yourselves have given me any information," Shaul said. "It is us, the citizens, who pay the price of this violent confrontation between the different sides."
Since her son was taken, "my life can not be called living," Shaul said, and added that she doesn't wish on any mother "to experience what I've went through since that damned day."
Shaul stated that she doesn't support a harsh policy of making life for the residents of Gaza more difficult and seeks "solutions that will make lives of people on both sides of the border easier."
Shaul appealed to Sinwar that he should offer the Israeli government a deal in which her son, along other sons to other parents, be returned.