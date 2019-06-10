Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Motorcycle Medic gives unexpected birth on her own

Lita Barzon went into unexpected labor and delivered her baby unassisted.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 10, 2019 15:47
Motorcycle Medic gives unexpected birth on her own

Lita Barzon, a woman-medic who is a part of the emergency service motorcycle unit . (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

 
A woman-medic who is a part of the emergency service motorcycle unit went into labor and delivered her baby alone, a Tuesday press release by Magen David Adom reported.

Lita Barzon, the mother of three, was at her seventh month of pregnancy when she began to go into labor. Her husband called the emergency services and supervised their three children as his wife was helped by the phone operator as she was delivering the baby.

The birth took only minutes and the medics who arrived at the scene took her and the new-born into hospital where they were examined and announced to be in good health.
      

