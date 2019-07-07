Mul-T-Lock markets smart entry system

The new SMARTair lock system from Mul-T-Lock .
Mul-T-Lock has recently started marketing the SMARTair entry control system for opening doors via the mobile phone application Openow.
With the SMARTair access control system, businesses, hotels and institutions will be able to enable users to log in using virtual keys, as company administrators are able to control, identify and update exactly who can open the door and get an overall view of the security situation.
The Openow application was designed with an emphasis on convenience, security and a successful user experience with virtual keys. The transfer of information between management software, application and lock is guaranteed by end-to-end encryption.
“Starting from the setup phase of email registration in a simple and secure way, users find the application very easy to operate,” said Roy Zadikov, product manager at Mul-T-Lock.
“Having a valid virtual key makes it possible to unlock the SMARTair door lock simply by putting your cellphone close to the lock, which means no longer needing to get a key or card from the reception that you take with you anywhere.”
The average system cost per door is NIS 1,400-NIS 1,900.
Mul-T-Lock is one of the leading companies in Israel in the field of manufacturing and marketing protective products and advanced locking solutions.
