Mul-T-Lock signs major deals at annual locksmith convention

Mul-T-Lock introduced a variety of smart and innovative locking solutions that enable the opening and closing of doors without the use of physical keys.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 22, 2019 21:46
MUL-T-LOCK ITALIA sales team members (from left) Pierluigi Di Tos, Marino Marchioni and Paolo Fantin

MUL-T-LOCK ITALIA sales team members (from left) Pierluigi Di Tos, Marino Marchioni and Paolo Fantinel, with Tal Edelman, vice president of export sales at Mul-T-Lock. . (photo credit: Courtesy)

 
At the largest security event in Europe – the ELF Convention in Bologna, Italy – Mul-T-Lock introduced a variety of smart and innovative locking solutions that enable the opening and closing of doors without the use of physical keys.

The volume of sales of the company during the last year in Italy was about €3 million.

More than 500 visitors visited the Mul-T-Lock booth.


ELF, the European Locksmiths Federation annual convention, brings together the entire security industry, leading professionals from all over the world and locksmiths. The federation was founded in 1884 and now includes 19 directors representing more than 1,600 companies and about 10,000 locksmiths.

Tal Edelman – vice president of export sales at Mul-T-Lock Group – said that during the event, many cooperation agreements were signed with security personnel and locksmiths, which will lead to commercial relations and business cooperation.

