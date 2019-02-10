Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Multimedia center opens doors to Christians to enrich knowledge of Israel

The center uses several multimedia methods to teach visitors about the history of the land of Israel.

By
February 10, 2019 05:14
Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin speaking at the opening of the Saxum Visitor Center, 2019.

Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin speaking at the opening of the Saxum Visitor Center, 2019.. (photo credit: THE SAXUM VISITOR CENTER)

 
 The Saxum Visitor Center, a new multimedia center, opened its gates in Abu Gosh on Thursday in the presence of Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin and Mateh Yehuda Regional Council head Niv Vizel. The aim of the center is to better educate Christians about Israel.

"I truly believe that this center has the potential to attract tourists and immigrants from all over the world who are looking for a meaningful way to learn about history," Levin said at the event.
The center, an initiative of "Opus Dei" (a Catholic institution), hopes to give Christian immigrants and tourists an easier and more modern way of understanding the history of Israel. It hopes to deepen their knowledge of the country through multimedia resources that will then enrich their experience in the country.


On display in the center is a timeline combining the dates of the Old Testament and those of human civilization. There is a stone map that tracks the journeys of Abraham and Moses, touchscreens and 4D projections about Jerusalem and different holy sites throughout Israel.

