Municipality responds to residents' concerns in east Jerusalem

Jerusalem Municipality event "Straight to the Top" in the Beit Hanina neighbor in East Jerusalem on December 5, 2018.
(photo credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
In a rare face-to-face encounter, senior administrators in the Jerusalem municipality met with east Jerusalem residents to hear complaints and respond to concerns at the Beit Hanina-Shuafat Community Center on Wednesday night, according to a municipality press release.
The meeting is part of a large-scale move in recent years by the Jerusalem municipality to improve services to city residents, especially in east Jerusalem.
Dozens of residents took part in the event and received promises of assistance in a wide range of areas, including road maintenance, gardening, cleaning, parking, licensing and supervision, veterinary services, welfare, and business promotion.
The residents who took part in the event were briefed on the developments, changes and upgrades currently taking place in their neighborhood by the Northern District of the Jerusalem municipality in close cooperation with the Community Council.
“A meeting of this type is extremely important,” said Noam Ben-Nun, director of the Northern District of the Jerusalem municipality. “It’s especially important in order to provide services that are not always accessible to residents of east Jerusalem.”
“We received dozens of requests on a variety of issues, and we plan on providing a full and comprehensive response to each of them,” said Sima Sinai, director of the Authority for Quality of Service.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>