35-year-old Murdered in Umm al-Fahm, Police investigates the scene

Mahmoud Agbarriah, 35, was pronounced dead on Tuesday night after he was shot leaving a mosque in the Israeli-Arabic city of Umm al-Fahm.



Police forces responded to a reported shooting to find Agbarriah in critical condition, struggling for his life. He was taken to the HaEmek Medical center, where the medical staff had to pronounce his death.

Agbarriah reportedly left the mosque in the city and was shot shortly thereafter. Police are currently investigating the event, gathering forensic evidence and interrogating possible suspects.In past weeks there have been widespread protests among Israeli Arabs against the rise in violent crime in the Arabic sector.Head of the Joint List Ayman Odeh tweeted in response to the murder, saying "tonight Mahmoud Agbarriah was murdered at the age of 35. Another young man picked off during the prime of his life, another family whose world was shattered by the pull of a trigger.""He continued, saying "This reality can not continue to exist. The public and the leadership both demand confiscatory actions from the police. The government and police must work immediately."Yousef Jabarin, MK for the Joint List and resident of Umm al-Fahm, also weighed in on the story, saying "I returned to Umm al-Fahm from the massive protest over law enforcement's failure in handling violence and crime in the Arabic society - only to hear about another young man being murdered - the third murder in the past three weeks."Jabarin continued, saying "the situation is intensely difficult and we are pained by the blood spilling in our streets. We will not lose hope because we have to continue fighting to change this bleak reality. We recently cautioned against the severity of the situation and the lack of security in Arabic towns, but unfortunately the bloodbath persists. The Arabic residents have had enough of criminals enjoying full autonomy in their towns, and they continue striking without judgement of repercussions."

