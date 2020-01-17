Murder-suicide suspected in Petah Tikva: Bodies of man and woman found



The bodies of a man aged 62 and a woman aged 57 were discovered in a Petah Tikva apartment on Friday evening by the woman’s son. Emergency teams called to the scene determined the death of the couple and police began an official investigation, suspecting murder and suicide, Maariv reported on Friday evening.

A neighbor reported that the son, after seeing the bodies of his mother and the man, screamed “he drank and murdered her.” The woman was described by another neighbor as a charming woman who recently lost her husband because of an illness, she allegedly recently allegedly recently began dating again.



Police found a gun which belonged to the man, who worked as a security guard. Carrying a gun permit, it is suspected he shot the woman and then took his own life. It was the son of the slain woman who called police.





In October it was reported that Eliran Malul allegedly stabbed his wife, Michal Sela, and attempted to take his own life in Motza near Jerusalem in a similar circumstance. He attempted to hand off to a neighbor their infant daughter before he fainted. He is currently investigated by police for the alleged murder.