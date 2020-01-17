The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Murder-suicide suspected in Petah Tikva: Bodies of man and woman found

A man and a woman were found dead in an apartment at Petach Tikva on Friday evening, discovered by the woman’s son.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 18, 2020 00:07
Police in Petah Tikva inspecting the scene of an alleged murder-suicide on Friday January 17 2020 (photo credit: ALON HACHMON)
Police in Petah Tikva inspecting the scene of an alleged murder-suicide on Friday January 17 2020
(photo credit: ALON HACHMON)
The bodies of a man aged 62 and a woman aged 57 were discovered in a Petah Tikva apartment on Friday evening by the woman’s son. Emergency teams called to the scene determined the death of the couple and police began an official investigation, suspecting murder and suicide, Maariv reported on Friday evening.
 
A neighbor reported that the son, after seeing the bodies of his mother and the man, screamed “he drank and murdered her.” The woman was described by another neighbor as a charming woman who recently lost her husband because of an illness, she allegedly recently allegedly recently began dating again.  
 
Police found a gun which belonged to the man, who worked as a security guard. Carrying a gun permit, it is suspected he shot the woman and then took his own life. It was the son of the slain woman who called police.
 
In October it was reported that Eliran Malul allegedly stabbed his wife, Michal Sela, and attempted to take his own life in Motza near Jerusalem in a similar circumstance. He attempted to hand off to a neighbor their infant daughter before he fainted. He is currently investigated by police for the alleged murder. 
 
In August Victor Katan, a 74-year old man who had a valid gun permit, was indicted for the murder of Ofir Hisdai in a parking lot in Ramle.
The two men argued over parking and Hisdai’s wife described to the police how Katan shot her husband twice despite Hisdai shouting at him “are you crazy? Why are you shooting me?”
Footage taken at the scene depict Katan and his wife visibly shaken with his wife sobbing and claiming that the shooting happened over her as Katan thought he needs to defend her from the younger man. It was Katan’s wife who was driving the car when the argument broke out. 
   


