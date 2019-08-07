Mystery solved: Missing Herzl parochet found in KKL-JNF House in Tel Aviv

The parochet or curtain that was meant to cover Theodor Herzl’s coffin when he was buried in 1949 in the land of Israel has been discovered in a KKL-JNF warehouse.







According to an article published exclusively on Wednesday in the Hebrew daily Israel Hayom , the parochet disappeared in 1949 after Herzl’s burial ceremony. Two weeks ago, at a 70th anniversary ceremony of Herzl's burial in Israel, a reconstructed curtain was created and displayed. Now, the original parochet has been found.

“It is a great privilege to find this important historical item,” said Danny Atar, head of KKL-JNF . “Without Zionism there would be no JNF, without JNF there would be no Zionism. The parochet has sentimental value and is interwoven with the history of Zionism.”

The curtain was found because the organization was preparing to convert its KKL-JNF House in Tel Aviv from an office building to a boutique hotel, in which there will also be a museum for the preservation of Zionist history.

While preparing, Dr. Aryeh Ben saw a cloth - gray - folded under a cupboard, which did not look like it had any specific value. But once it was unfolded, the team realized it was the missing parochet

For years, there have been numerous conspiracy theories circulating regarding about what might have happened to this parochet.

The curtain is decorated with a blue-and-white motif and embroidered with gold with the image of a lion inside a Star of David, according to a description provided by the World Zionist Organization. Next to the lion are seven gold stars reminiscent of Herzl's original proposal for a flag of the Jewish state.

The verse, "Behold, I will open your graves, and cause you to come up out of your graves, O My people; and I will bring you into the land of Israel" (Ezekiel 37:12) is written on the upper part of the curtain followed by a verse from the Book of Psalms, "Those that sow in tears shall reap in joy" (Psalms 126:5).

The verses symbolize the fulfillment of his vision and the joy that his efforts led to the establishment of a Jewish state in the Land of Israel.

Herzl wanted to be buried in Palestine immediately after his death, but the burial was delayed due to the events of World War II.

The copy-cat parochet that was revealed at the 70th anniversary ceremony was constructed by Dr. Yitzhak Weiss, son of the Judaica artist Arthur Weiss, who designed the original parochet.

