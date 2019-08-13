Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

NBN flight with hundreds of North American olim arrives - Watch live

Live the dream! The olim land in Israel at 6 a.m. Israel time (11 p.m. EST).

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 14, 2019 01:14
YOUNG PROFESSIONALS land in Israel on a Nefesh B’Nefesh charter aliyah flight.. (photo credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)


