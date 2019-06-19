NFL star Deshaun Watson visits West Bank: 'I fell in love with you'

NFL star Deshaun Watson with Head of the Binyamin Council Israel Gantz.
(photo credit: BINYAMIN SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
NFL Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson visited Israel and toured the ancient city of Shiloh on Monday, saying that "Israel is a wonderful country."
Watson was accompanied by the America Voices for Israel group, who brought him to visit the Holy Land. He enjoyed a guided tour in Shiloh with its biblical history and even remained at the place to pray for half an hour.
"In America, Israel is sometimes presented in a negative sense of fear and terror, but when you come here you realize how wrong it is, it's fun to see the beautiful country with wonderful people and amazing attitude towards us. I fell in love with you," Watson concluded his visit.
Watson was invited to the office of the Head of the Binyamin Council Israel Gantz, who thanked Watson and said that "I was happy to hear from Deshaun about his excited impression of Israel in general and Binyamin - the Land of the Bible in particular."
Deshaun Watson is one of the most promising NFL stars, picked in the first draft in 2017 by the Houston Texans, breaking or tying no less than 12 NFL records since his draft.