New gov't should decide if Omar Shakir should be deported - HRW lawyer

Omar Shakir, Human Rights Watch’s Israel and Palestine Director, is in court Tuesday fighting an Israeli governmental effort to expel him for his alleged support of boycotting Israel.



Shakir has been fighting government efforts to use a 2017 law to expel him for 14 months. He denies the charge, saying that he criticizes Israel in an attempt to improve its human rights record just as the HRW criticizes other countries.

Govt: @OmarSShakir cannot claim he has special right to be in israel and do BDS because he comes from @hrw. This does not exist in israeli law and has nothing to do with general free speech rights. @NGOmonitor @GeraldNGOM — Yonah Jeremy Bob (@jeremybob1) September 24, 2019

Govt: lara al qasem high court decision vetoing deportation is NOT relevant. Govt reevaluated deporting @OmarSShakir after that decision and found that he should still be deported because his BDS activity was different than al qasem. @hrw @NGOmonitor @GeraldNGOM — Yonah Jeremy Bob (@jeremybob1) September 24, 2019

Govt: once you call for boycotts, deporting you is not the only right involved - boycotts harm the rights of israeli citizens to business, income, wellbeing. @OmarSShakir @hrw @NGOmonitor @GeraldNGOM — Yonah Jeremy Bob (@jeremybob1) September 24, 2019

Govt: there is a difference between criticize israeli policy VERSUS calling for boycotts. We are not against criticism and free speech. We are against boycotts. @OmarSShakir @hrw @NGOmonitor @GeraldNGOM — Yonah Jeremy Bob (@jeremybob1) September 24, 2019

Israeli govt lawyer: @OmarSShakir is acting as an individual, not just as @hrw Personal twitter account is personal. He called for airbnb to boycott israel! And we know he was pro BDS before he joined hre. @NGOmonitor @GeraldNGOM — Yonah Jeremy Bob (@jeremybob1) September 24, 2019

Sfard: New elections may mean new ministers and court should let them reweigh in to see if govt even still wants to deport. What kind of society do we want our kids to live in -closed society(like egypt, syria, iran, n korea) or one open to debate? @OmarSShakir @hrw @NGOmonitor — Yonah Jeremy Bob (@jeremybob1) September 24, 2019

Wilner: you are not answering my questions to show how this law does not apply to @OmarSShakir @hrw . Sfard: i am, but it seems you do not like my answers. @NGOmonitor @GeraldNGOM — Yonah Jeremy Bob (@jeremybob1) September 24, 2019

Justice Hendel: i disagree with you because @OmarSShakir @hrw isnt just publicly attacking a specific activity of israelis in west bank, but against ALL israeli acticity there - thats a boycott, not just criticism, and seems to violate this law+is not protected speech @NGOmonitor — Yonah Jeremy Bob (@jeremybob1) September 24, 2019

Justice wilner: but the law specifically mentions bds against west bank as problematic. Sfard: yes @OmarSShakir @hrw is against israel in w bank but its because of human rights violations not because there is something against the people there per se. NOTE: wilner may be decisive — Yonah Jeremy Bob (@jeremybob1) September 24, 2019

Sfard: there's a difference between a boycott to try to destroy israel as opposed to activity which is only directed against israeli policy in west bank. This israeli law is going after BDSers who are against israel, not against @OmarSShakir @hrw for criticicism of w bank policy. — Yonah Jeremy Bob (@jeremybob1) September 24, 2019

Sfard and Justice Hendel have an exchange about whether African migrants deportation issue can be analogized to this case - Sfard half-joke: And @OmarSShakir is not even an 'infiltrator'! (meaning he came into the country legally.) — Yonah Jeremy Bob (@jeremybob1) September 24, 2019

Sfard: Does Israel want to ban people from the country (or even stronger) deport people it already let in because of their political views? @hrw @OmarSShakir — Yonah Jeremy Bob (@jeremybob1) September 24, 2019

Sfard: @OmarSShakir @hrw have message that settlement in West Bank harms Palestinian human rights. This is hard to hear but it is not BDS. Justice Noam Sohlberg: Shakir isnt an Israeli citizen+has no right to be here. Sfard: Your suggestion goes against THIS court's past rulings. — Yonah Jeremy Bob (@jeremybob1) September 24, 2019

Justice Neal Hendel: Are you arguing since @hrw does not call for BDS against Israel that by definition @OmarSShakir 's activity for them cannot be considered calling for BDS? — Yonah Jeremy Bob (@jeremybob1) September 24, 2019

Justice Wilner: We cant accept your argument that @OmarSShakir is never personally responsible. We must check each specific tweet to see if it was his personal view versus just representing @hrw . Sfard: district court mistakenly said ALL personal account tweets are personal. — Yonah Jeremy Bob (@jeremybob1) September 24, 2019

Sfard: District court mistakenly held @OmarSShakir personally responsible for all tweets content from his account whereas in truth his tweets were representing @hrw policies to defend human rights globally. Justice Yael Wilner: Are people never responsible for their own tweets? — Yonah Jeremy Bob (@jeremybob1) September 24, 2019

Sfard:This court in lara al qasem case made clear that these arguments wouldn't work. Since govt was going to lose, it added many new statements midcase that @OmarSShakir made on behalf of @hrw . Is Israel criminalizing/making deportable any human rights criticism against Israel? — Yonah Jeremy Bob (@jeremybob1) September 24, 2019

Sfard: Govt trying to use against @hrw @OmarSShakir his past activities in favor of BDS from BEFORE he started to work for HRW against him to deport him. The deportation law does NOT permit this. — Yonah Jeremy Bob (@jeremybob1) September 24, 2019

Sfard: @hrw criticizes human rights violations all over the world. Its impossible then to claim that it is JUST out to get Israel as part of BDS movement. @OmarSShakir — Yonah Jeremy Bob (@jeremybob1) September 24, 2019

HRW/Shakir lawyer Michael Sfard: Shakir is a scapegoat - political Right wanted to toss someone from human rights NGOs on the Left to satisfy populist outcry. — Yonah Jeremy Bob (@jeremybob1) September 24, 2019

But last time this happened with lara al qasem, supreme court vetoed the deportation. What will be this time? Will the possibility of new govt change the result? @OmarSShakir @hrw @NGOmonitor — Yonah Jeremy Bob (@jeremybob1) September 24, 2019

Tweeting LIVE in 20 minutes from blockbuster israeli supreme court hearing on whether to deport @OmarSShakir of @hrw for alleged BDS activity. District court ordered deportation after govt ordered (though foreign ministry was against). — Yonah Jeremy Bob (@jeremybob1) September 24, 2019

Following a long battle before the Jerusalem District Court in which the government and a range of outside groups, such as NGO Monitor, obtained an order to expel him, Shakir appealed to the High Court. NGO Monitor is neutral on whether he must be expelled, but wants him to “own” his outlook.The High Court appeared to side with Shakir by freezing the order to expel him, and pushing off the hearing until November. However, following additional efforts by the state and some of right-wing NGOs, the court was convinced to move up the date by nearly four months to July 25.This decision itself was highly unusual, as the court typically delays cases and rarely expedites them. This makes the latest decision on Wednesday even rarer.While the High Court said it was postponing the case due to procedural issues relating to NGOs on the Left – such as Amnesty International – wanting to participate in the hearing, significant global media attention on the upcoming Israeli election plays a role as well.HRW global chief Ken Roth came to Israel to personally campaign against the expulsion order.

