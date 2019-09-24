Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

New gov't should decide if Omar Shakir should be deported - HRW lawyer

The Israeli government has been attempting to expel HRW's Shakir for over 14 months.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 24, 2019 10:48
Omar Shakir from Human Rights Watch

Omar Shakir from Human Rights Watch. (photo credit: YONAH JEREMY BOB)

Omar Shakir, Human Rights Watch’s Israel and Palestine Director, is in court Tuesday fighting an Israeli governmental effort to expel him for his alleged support of boycotting Israel.

Shakir has been fighting government efforts to use a 2017 law to expel him for 14 months. He denies the charge, saying that he criticizes Israel in an attempt to improve its human rights record just as the HRW criticizes other countries.

Following a long battle before the Jerusalem District Court in which the government and a range of outside groups, such as NGO Monitor, obtained an order to expel him, Shakir appealed to the High Court. NGO Monitor is neutral on whether he must be expelled, but wants him to “own” his outlook.

The High Court appeared to side with Shakir by freezing the order to expel him, and pushing off the hearing until November. However, following additional efforts by the state and some of right-wing NGOs, the court was convinced to move up the date by nearly four months to July 25.

This decision itself was highly unusual, as the court typically delays cases and rarely expedites them. This makes the latest decision on Wednesday even rarer.

While the High Court said it was postponing the case due to procedural issues relating to NGOs on the Left – such as Amnesty International – wanting to participate in the hearing, significant global media attention on the upcoming Israeli election plays a role as well.

HRW global chief Ken Roth came to Israel to personally campaign against the expulsion order.


