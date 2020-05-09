The New York Times tweeted on Friday an article about how Israel is employing various research teams, including the Defense Ministry's, to find possible cures for coronavirus by presenting it as “best known” for killing people and blowing things up but now “turning to save lives."The provocative tweet caused an uproar online with a variety of users pointing out the tweet is not at all related to what the story is about. Every country's Defense Ministry is engaged in acts of war and creating new weapons, so it seems that presenting Israel's effort to find a cure for COVID-19 via this prism is highly suspected.