The New York Times tweeted on Friday an article about how Israel is employing various research teams, including the Defense Ministry's, to find possible cures for coronavirus by presenting it as “best known” for killing people and blowing things up but now “turning to save lives." The provocative tweet caused an uproar online with a variety of users pointing out the tweet is not at all related to what the story is about. Every country's Defense Ministry is engaged in acts of war and creating new weapons, so it seems that presenting Israel's effort to find a cure for COVID-19 via this prism is highly suspected.
A spoof Mossad account slammed the tweet, saying it is “thinking of blowing up this tweet right now.”
Thinking of blowing up this tweet right now.— The Mossad: Espionage at ≥ 2 metres (@TheMossadIL) May 8, 2020
The NYT was heavily criticized by Truth about Israel founder Danny Ayalon, who pointed out that the goal of the IDF has always been to “save lives.”
A social media user responded by asking the NYT if they “got Goebbels to write this headline?” Another said that the research team being described had been saving lives for a long time by developing Iron Dome. Students Supporting Israel asked if this isn’t the same paper that pushed articles about the Holocaust to its back pages.