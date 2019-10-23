Naama Issachar doing yoga, learning Russian in prison - Russian reports

Naama Issachar, who was arrested by Russia and given seven-and-a-half years in prison for carrying cannabis.. (photo credit: COURTESY OF FAMILY)

Russian news sources shared new details on Tuesday about the alleged terms of imprisonment for Israeli prisoner Naama Issachar; currently serving a seven-and-a-half year sentence for possession of 9.5 grams of cannabis that were found in her bag during a connection flight through Moscow in March.



Naama is "not complaining over the terms of living in her jail cell" according to Russian news channel RT.

Naama has reportedly received visits from human rights activists and American diplomats, but has met very few Israeli representatives since her arrest.The Israeli Consul General in Russia Yaffa Olivetsky visited Naama in prison on Wednesday, reportedly handing her a letter from her mother, while assuring her that the State of Israel is doing everything in its power to help herIt was also reported that Naama has been focusing on learning to speak Russian from her cell mates, doing yoga and listening to Russian radio. Her cell mates are all English speakers, convicted of fraud, picked especially for Naama to help her learn Russian and help improve the Russian women's English."We listen to Igor Creed songs in Russian on the radio" Naama says, according to RT. "I like the songs, the girls translate them for me."According to the report from RT, Naama told human rights activists that visited her that she has no complaints over food or medical care, but did ask to see a rabbi. Her request was reportedly accepted, but no rabbi showed up for the scheduled appointment.Naama also reportedly complained about the ban on making phone calls to family members and her request on the topic is currently awaiting approval by a judge."I'm very happy to hear about all the support in Israel and in the US, but I want to go home already. Hopefully the media attention will help me."Naama's arrest sparked a massive public outcry in Israel, with even Issachar's harshest critics admitting that the punishment seems to be excessive and politically motivated.In exchange for the extradition of Naama, Russian President has called for the release of captured Russian hacker Alexey Burkov, who is wanted for tax fraud and currently awaiting extradition to the US from Israel.

