Na'ama Issachar moved to worse prison, denied letters from her mother

Na'ama Issachar, the young woman held in Russian prison after being convicted of drug trafficking, was moved to a different prison which has worse conditions, KAN news reported on Tuesday. It was also being reported that she is being denied visits with her mother and to even receive letters from her, and is currently in poor spirits. The family further claimed that she was not wearing warm clothes given to her by her mother in the new prison.Issachar was traveling from India to Israel and had a layover in Moscow when Russian authorities discovered she had 10 grams of cannabis in her luggage. In Israel, she is largely seen as a victim of Russian brutality; it is believed that her arrest was done to pressure the country to release a Russian national, Alexei Burkov, who was arrested in Israel and extradited to the US. Burkov is suspected of credit card theft. Issachar’s legal defense team argued that she did not have access to the drugs, so it is false to convict her of trying to sell drugs on Russian soil. She claimed she does not know how the drugs came to be in her luggage and that they are not hers. Non-Russian citizens are meant to be held in prison number 22, where some among the staff can serve as their translators, Ynet reported. There are also issues concerning the inmates' diet, as some might decline to consume pork and may not be offered any other option.