Defense Minister Naftali Bennett warns Hamas that 'no one is immune'

Israel will not tolerate aggression from Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Sunday, as terrorists continued to launch projectiles into Israel.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
FEBRUARY 9, 2020 14:14
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett holds a situation assessment with IDF and security officials on February 9, 2020 (photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI / DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett warned Hamas on Sunday that “no one will be immune” from the Israeli military action following the continued launching of explosive balloons and rockets from the Gaza Strip.
“The lawless conduct of Hamas leadership is bringing us closer to fatal action against them. We will not announce when or where,but no one will be immune,” Bennett said following a situational assessment in the Gaza Division.
Bennett held the situation assessment along with the Head of the Southern Command Maj.-Gen. Hertzi Halevi, Deputy Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, Gaza Division Commander, Brig.-Gen. Eliezer Toledano and representatives from Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Shin Bet and the National Security Council.
"The State of Israel does not want a war with Hamas in Gaza, but we have a commitment to the security of southern residents,” he said. "Hamas faces the choice: to choose life and economic prosperity or to choose terror and pay an unbearable price.”
Over a dozen rockets and mortars as well as countless explosive balloons and condoms have been fired towards southern Israel as tension spiked following the release of US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan.
IDF tanks struck two Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip on Saturday night after a mortar was fired from the coastal enclave to southern Israel.
"We have no intention of allowing terrorism to succeed,” IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi said on Thursday following a violent day in which three Palestinians were killed and dozens of IDF troops were injured.
“Our  directive is very clear to all troops on the ground- to thwart and prevent all terror activity. When I say terror, I also mean the throwing of rocks, Molotov cocktails, explosive balloons... All of  these are terror. The message is clear, not this attack, not the bombings, not the firing of the rockets, all these acts- will not succeed.”
Israel will not tolerate aggression from Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Sunday, as terrorists continued to launch projectiles into Israel.
”Just a few weeks ago, we assassinated the senior commander of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza,” Netanyahu stated, “and I suggest that Islamic Jihad and Hamas refresh their memories.”
Netanyahu said Israel is “ready for decisive action against terrorist organizations in Gaza.
“Our actions are very strong and they are not over, to say the least,” he added.


Tags Gaza Naftali Bennett cogat
