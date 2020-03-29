Naftali Bennett releases coronavirus plan urging elderly to remain home

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has released an exit plan for Israel from the deadly coronavirus, which has had a significant impact on the economy of the country and the world, calling for the immediate ban on the elderly population from leaving their homes.According to the Defense Ministry, the plan was written based on the experience and knowledge gained over the past two months, from dozens of conversations with medical experts, world health ministers, academics, senior security officials and more. In the plan, released on Sunday morning, Bennett recommended that the nation-wide lockdown be changed after the Passover holiday so that the at-risk population continues to self-isolate while the rest of the population returns to a sense of normalcy. The plan also recommends increasing the number of corona tests and providing quick answers to identify those infected with the virus and quarantine them quickly, saving the economy from collapse.Comparing Israel to a “large forest” and corona to a fire, Bennett states that “it is clear that this forest will burn. The forest has a mission: that the forest burns in a very controlled and consistent war, without losing control of the fire.”“The controlled fire method in the State of Israel, as in the rest of the world, will eventually reach a situation where most of the population is infected with Corona and then recovers from the virus, and then most of Israel's citizens are immune. In this situation, the epidemic is over.” he wrote.But, one in five of all individuals with the virus will die. While the death rate is 20% for the younger population, the death rate for the elderly over the age of 80 is significantly higher.As such, the elderly population must remain indoors and isolated and cared for-both mentally and physically. While the majority of the elderly remain in their own homes and can be cared for by their families, the responsibility of seniors in geriatric facilities must fall to the Homefront Command.Bennett called for a widespread ban on the elderly population from leaving their homes because “the alternative is the continued lockdown of Israel as a whole and the future of all Israelis. This decision should be implemented as soon as possible and should be renewed once a week.”“Every effort must be made to prevent infection in these patients, as infection is death,” he wrote.As part of Bennett’s National Action Plan to Overcome the Corona Epidemic, a central body will be established to provide regular information to the public as “there is currently a lack of order, multiplicity, contradictory and vague explanations.”The central body will receive instructions from the Ministry of Health and the Corona Cabinet and will provide official media interviews, prepare videos and advertisements in all relevant languages, and provide targeted ads, education and information for all types of the population such as the ultra-Orthodox or Arab sectors of the country.In addition, officials will establish binding rules of conduct for the public that will be renewed every two weeks. “The public must be reminded that compliance with the regulations is essential to our health, and is an alternative to a total lockdown of the State of Israel,” the plan said, adding that “adhering to these regulations will allow a rapid re-opening of the economy and the education system.”The plan also called for establishing an extensive testing system to identify those with the virus, carrying out thousands of tests a day on a regular basis. According to the defense minister, as soon as 30,000-50,000 tests are done per day there will be the ability to detect those infected with the virus and send them to quarantine hotels within hours of being checked.The government has ordered the health ministry to carry out 30,000 tests within two weeks.Once tests become routine and any family doctor can refer individuals for a check and those found positive are moved to isolation, “we will reopen schools and businesses in Israel. Life will return to normal. People will return to work. Everyone will adopt the rules of remoteness and hygiene,” he wrote. “We will not be blind.”According to Bennett, those being tested for the virus must wait up to five days to receive their result, something that must be done within hours to prevent the continued infection of the individual’s environment.The coronavirus is resistant to surfaces and depending on the surface can survive and continue to infect people for half an hour to several days. The plan stated that the virus likely also has an “aerosol feature” where a “corona cloud” is created and remains airborne in a room where an infected individual has been. But, if the room is ventilated then the cloud will disperse.With a significant percentage (85%) of carriers being asymptomatic, thousands of Israelis or tens of thousands could be carrying the virus and infecting their environment and family without knowing it.As part of the fight against the virus, in addition to the large number of groundbreaking Israeli initiatives, there is a plan to import an entire coronavirus laboratory to Israel which can carry out 17,000 tests a day.According to Bennett the responsibility for testing for the virus must be transferred from the health ministry to the security establishment.“In my opinion, this whole logistics system is too complex for the health ministry to execute,” he wrote. “The health ministry has not been built for this kind of emergency. They are smart, good, and dedicated people, but the ministry specializes in healthcare, not emergencies and logistics. Therefore, I am convinced that the responsibility for establishing and operating the testing system must be transferred to the security system.”As the virus can mutate and change, the plan also urged international cooperation and sharing of knowledge with other states.“We must learn from all over the world and unlike ordinary wars with our enemies in the Middle East, no secrecy is necessary. On the contrary, the more we share, the more we learn from the world, the more successful we will be in the campaign,” Bennett wrote.