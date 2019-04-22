Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Terror kills joy, be it in Sri Lanka or Palestine

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah denounced the series of terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka that claimed the lives of 290 people on Easter Sunday, Maariv reported.
Nasrallah called for “an overall confrontation against terror, the roots of terror, and all those who stand behind it and support it.”
Calling the attacks “a terrible crime," he said: “Terror destroys happiness, whether it is in Sri Lanka, Yemen or occupied Palestine.”
Backed by Iran, Hezbollah built a new missile factory in Beirut
with the help of the Islamic Republic, Channel 13 reported earlier this month.
Israeli intelligence reportedly shared the new information with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who warned Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri of the secret facility on his state visit to Lebanon in March and expressed his concern about the threat the terrorist organization poses to the country.
Hezbollah’s effort to build accurate and precise missiles – facilitated by Iranian expertise, funding and guidance – has been targeted by Israel on numerous occasions in Syria.
