National Library offers free audiobooks amid coronavirus closures

The National Library of Israel announced this week that due to the recent closures of schools and educational facilities to contain the spread of the novel COVID-19, it will be offering free audiobooks as part of "Pocket Library," an initiative to make books readily available.The initiative was taken up by the library's Israel National Center for Humanities Education, in partnership with the Education Ministry. The initial books offered are those for children and youth written by well-known Israeli authors, such as The Morroccan Boy's Love by Dorit Orgad and Uncle Arie's Adventures in the Tibetan Ocean by Yannets Levi.The books will be available through the iCast app with the authors' consent.The initiative has been offering over 50 audiobooks with enrichment activities attached to over 5,000 schoolkids participating across the country.