Nefesh B’Nefesh Hosts “Block Party” for over 1,000 Young Professional Olim

More than 1,000 young Olim gathered in Jerusalem for the Nefesh B’Nefesh end-of-summer “Block Party” event at the Tachana Rishona (First Station) in Jerusalem this past Friday, September 13. Lone soldiers and Bnot Sherut, along with hundreds of other Olim in their 20s and 30s, gathered for an afternoon of socializing, relaxing, and networking at the event, with complimentary food and entertainment provided by popular Anglo vendors. The get-together was facilitated in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah & Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth Le’Israel (KKL), and Jewish National Fund-USA.



“Following a successful family-oriented event just a few weeks ago, it is important to our organization that Olim of all ages and stages of life know that there is a place for them to connect with other like-minded individuals,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “Nefesh B’Nefesh is dedicated to ensuring that each and every Oleh knows that they are an integral part of a larger support network that continues long after they step off the plane.”

“I came here with a group of friends from Tel Aviv,” said Akiva Futter, NBN 2016 Oleh, who attended the event on Friday. “This is such a great event, and an awesome opportunity to reconnect with old friends and meet new people.” The Block Party featured the party provided complimentary food and entertainment from popular Anglo vendors.To view a full calendar of Nefesh B’Nefesh events, please see: https://events.nbn.org.il/

