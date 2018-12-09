Nefesh B’Nefesh launches initiative for entrepreneurs to support South

Chief Rabbi of Israel David Lau, World Chairman of KKL-JNF Daniel Atar, and Co-Founder of Nefesh B’Nefesh Tony Gelbart with Olim moving to Israel’s periphery.
(photo credit: SHAHAR AZRAN COURTESY OF NEFESH B’NEFESH)
In an effort to foster growth across Israel's South, Nefesh B’Nefesh launched its inaugural “entrepreneur boot camp,” a 6-week program for olim (immigrant) innovators of the region on Thursday.
The initiative, which is organized in partnership with Keren Kayemet L’Israel, Jewish National Fund - USA, The Jewish Agency for Israel and the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, will culminate with a pitch night, giving the participants the opportunity to present their ideas and business plans to industry leaders and vie for up to NIS 25,000 prize in seed money.
Sessions in the boot camp will take place once a week and will touch on topics such as building a business plan, marketing and sales consultation, the art of networking, bookkeeping and tax practices, and finally, how to successfully pitch your company to potential investors.
To date, more than 2,000 new olim from North America have chosen to live in Israel’s south which is transforming into a hotbed of innovation.
“In recent years we have seen growing numbers of Olim moving to Israel’s north and south,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “In the south there is a particular emphasis on hi-tech and innovation. The entrepreneurial spirit is ingrained in Israeli culture and we’re thrilled to be able to provide these important resources for olim in this region to be able to partake in it.”
The boot camp in the South comes amid Nefesh B’Nefesh’s larger effort to energize Israel’s periphery through the joint KKL-NBN “Go Beyond” initiative, which provides financial incentives and logistical resources for new olim to move to those non-central regions, including Aliyah grants of up to $20,000, subsidized pilot trips, career counseling and resources, personalized education and community guidance, six months of rental assistance, and other benefits.
The application deadline is December 16, 2018. For a complete list of additional information on the program and a full list of judges, please visit:
https://www.nbn.org.il/bootcamp/
