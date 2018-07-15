Netanyahu, Bennett agree on nation-state bill's Jewish community clause

Israeli flags in front of Damascus Gate.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bayit Yehudi leader Naftali Bennett reached a compromise Sunday on a controversial clause in the Jewish nation-state bill.
Before the compromise, the controversial clause would have permitted communities to limit themselves to people of their own religion. It was intended to counteract a Supreme Court decision that barred Jewish communities from prohibiting Arabs but permitted minorities to prohibit Jews.
The new version of the clause is much less specific but has the approval of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit.
"The state sees developing Jewish settlement as a national interest and will take steps to encourage, advance, and implement this interest," according to the new clause, which will come to a vote on Monday.
Meretz leader Tamar Zandberg said the new version of the clause remained racist and divisive and was born in sin.
An earlier version, drafted by the Ministerial Liaison to the Knesset, Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, said "the state will encourage, establish, and strengthen Jewish settlement in a way that will make clear that encouraging Jewish settlement is a legitimate way of implementing the Zionist vision and is not unacceptable discrimination or inequality."That draft was immediately rejected by Bayit Yehudi
MK Bezalel Smotrich, who told Joint List MK Ahmed Tibi at the start of a committee meeting at the Knesset that Arab MKs had gotten Netanyahu to surrender to them.
"Those who do not know how to defend Israel as a Jewish state in a practical way should return their keys and go home," Smotrich said. "The attempts by Netanyahu and Mandelblit to castrate the bill and empty it of practial content is one surrender too many, after Netanyahu also surrendered on migrant workers and to terror attacks of incendiary kites."
Efforts continued behind the scenes Sunday to work out compromises on another controversial clause about the relationship between the state and the Diaspora. Meanwhile, MKs voted in the committee on less controversial amendments to the bill.