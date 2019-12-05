Netanyahu: Direct elections for prime minister ‘becoming interesting'

LISBON - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is looking into direct elections for prime minister instead of a third election for the Knesset, he said on Thursday.“It’s starting to look interesting,” he said in a briefing to journalists who joined him on his trip to Lisbon, where he met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Portuguese leaders. Netanyahu made the comment in response to a reporter’s question if he would resign: “I think there’s more left for me to do. You say the public doesn’t want me, is tired, is vomiting me out. Let the public decide!”Netanyahu said that his preference is for there to be a unity government. “First I am going to make an effort, despite Blue and White’s opposition, to reach an agreement and prevent an election,” he said, pointing to two people who can make that happen, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz “if he gets over Lapid,” his party’s co-leader, and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman “if he gets over himself.”Asked if he plans to cancel the Likud leadership primary, Netanyahu said he will only address the matter after there is definitely going to be a third election.Netanyahu also denied reports that Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein attempted to become prime minister last week by gathering the signatures of 61 MKs who support him to form the next government.