Netanyahu, Gantz address the nation hours before Gantz's mandate expires

From 5pm Tuesday and until Thursday at 5am, must stay within cities and towns. If in Jerusalem, within neighborhoods.

Must celebrate 7th night of Passover and Mimouna with nuclear family, as was on Seder night.

the bakeries will open on Thursday morning. We will instruct the police to prevent crowding.



My intention is to emerge from the crisis stronger. We are preparing an economic program to emerge gradually from the crisis. Ahead of the weekend, we will make a final decision relating to the economy and the education system. Even if we decide to return gradually, they will be slow and responsible."

"If we retreat before the right time, we are likely to pay a very heavy price in human lives. There are outbreak hotspots, which we are giving special treatment. Our attention is focused on retirement homes," Netanyahu said, regarding the coronavirus outbreak in Israel."Our ability to react quickly and flexibly is admired by other countries. A large share of the countries are taking necessary steps late, and therefore paying a heavy price. The war on coronavirus is dynamic and we are sometimes correcting ourselves along the way.