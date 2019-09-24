Netanyahu, Gantz support Trump's position on Iran

Following Trump's speech, Netanyahu issued a statement calling on the international community to support the US president's policies on Iran.



"Britain, France and Germany have said that Iran is responsible for the recent attack on Saudi Arabia,” Netanyahu said.

“Let me say on behalf of Israel, very simply. Iran did it, form A to Z. Israel will know to defend itself against this type of aggression. And we call on all members of the international community to join President Trump's effort to increase the pressure on Iran. That's the only way to stop Iran's aggression."Blue and White's Benny Gantz also issued a statement “applauding President Trump on his call for an international front against the Iranian nuclear threat.“Iran is first and foremost a threat to international peace and is a hostile force against regional stability,” Gantz said. “It is incumbent upon the international community to impose sanctions and to enforce sanctions already in place in order to put pressure on Iran.”Gantz also welcomed Trump’s call for Mideast nations to normalize relations with Israel, saying this is “of critical importance.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });