Netanyahu: IDF prepared to strike back in Gaza even before elections

By LAHAV HARKOV  
FEBRUARY 5, 2020 21:08
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses supporters at a Likud Party event, February 5, 2020 (photo credit: SHARON REVIVO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses supporters at a Likud Party event, February 5, 2020
(photo credit: SHARON REVIVO)
Israel is ready to take military action in Gaza if necessary, even before the March 2 election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told mayors in the Negev on Wednesday.
Netanyahu gave the mayors an overview of the scenarios the IDF is weighing and the considerations involved in each one.
“The prime minister… repeated and emphasized that efforts are constantly being made to bring total calm, without use of force, and that the IDF is prepared to take military action if necessary, and that we prefer to react a solution without a confrontation,” Merhavim Local Council chairman Shay Hajaj wrote on Twitter.

Hajaj said he and the other mayors said that if Israel must embark on a military operation, the local councils in the Negev and their residences will give their support to the IDF.
The Merhavim mayor also said that Netanyahu paid close attention to their civilian concerns, such as strengthening agriculture, and even called relevant government officials during their meeting and set up follow-up meetings.
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz suggested that Netanyahu "apply Israeli law to Netivot, Sderot and the towns near the Gaza border first of all. I would suggest he reach agreements with parents who don't know which kid to take to the safe room first. Netanyahu is bored by the citizens of Israel."


