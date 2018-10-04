Netanyahu: Israel and Germany’s relationship is an example for the world

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) during a press conference, October 4, 2018.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
While acknowledging differences on the Palestinian issue and on how to keep Iran from achieving nuclear capabilities, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed at a joint press conference in Jerusalem on Thursday their countries special and close ties.
“I think the strong ties between Israel and Germany can provide an example to this region and the world. We overcame the horrors of the past – we will never forget them, and you will never forget them – but we have transformed our relationship into a warm and constructive friendship. It doesn't mean that we don't have disagreements, but there is an underlying commitment that I respect and appreciate,” he said.
I think the example of Israel and Germany offer hope to all the people of the world,” he added. “It shows how we can transform history and come together to work to build a better and safer world.”
Merkel, who in a speech to the Knesset in 2008 said that Germany's responsibility for Israel's security was part of Germany’s raison d'etre, repeated those sentiments on Thursday, saying that Germany is committed to “everlasting responsibility” to Israel “due to the crimes of the Holocaust.”
Merkel said that Germany, like Israel, is also committed to ensuring that Iran does not achieve nuclear capability, but disagrees with Israel about the way to prevent this. She also said that Germany supports Israel's position that Iranian soldiers must completely leave Syria
, and that she has passed that message on to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well.
Asked about her position on the recently-passed Nation-State Law,
Merkel said that Israel has the right to define itself as a Jewish state, and that in any peace agreement the Palestinians will have to recognize this as well. At the same time, she added, it was important that all the rights of minorities be respected and preserved.
Netanyahu responded at the end of the 30-minute press conference Israel was the only nation in the Middle East where the rights of minorities were respected.
Netanyahu responded to a question about the IDF's buildup near Gaza
by saying there are currently two trends at work in Gaza: the first is Hamas's efforts to continue to attempt to arm itself for attacks against Israel, and the second is Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas' efforts to “choke” Hamas financially, something that is creating tremendous stress inside Gaza.
He warned, however, that Israel will act with great force if as a result of the pressure from the Palestinian Authority, Hamas will attack Israel. He said that the countries of the world need to tell Abbas to stop “choking” Gaza, because it could “lead to very difficult consequences.”
