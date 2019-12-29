Netanyahu: Israel to sign major gas pipeline deal in Athens on Thursday

Israel will sign a historic deal that will allow for the construction of a sub sea pipeline to send Israeli gas from the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.The deal will be signed in Athens at a summit meeting between Netanyahu, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. “On Thursday, we will hold for the seventh time, a summit with Greece and Cyprus. At this meeting we will sign a historic agreement to lay a gas pipe that will generate great revenues for Israeli citizens. Israel is becoming an energy power [house] after years in which we were dependent on important,” Netanyahu said.