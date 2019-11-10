Netanyahu: Liberman is coordinating with Joint List, Gantz

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman of working with the Joint List, in remarks made before Sunday’s cabinet meeting.



Netanyahu responded to the ultimatum Liberman made to him and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, by which the former must give up on the rest of the right-wing bloc and the latter must allow Netanyahu to be prime minister first in a rotation agreement, and both would form a national unity government. If one side won’t compromise, then Liberman will support the other.

“I hope it’s not so, but it looks like Liberman is coordinating with the Joint List and Blue and White on all the details,” Netanyahu said.If the 55-seat right-wing bloc does not break up, and Liberman backs Gantz as he said he would, then the Blue and White leader’s only option – assuming he continues to oppose working with the right-wing parties as a bloc – is a minority government with outside support from the Joint List.Earlier Sunday, Liberman contacted Netanyahu’s and Gantz’s offices to set meetings with them, in which he will present his ultimatum.Liberman also plans to meet with President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday.MK Ofer Cassif of the Joint List denied that they would support a government with Yisrael Beytenu.“There is no scenario in which the Joint List will support a government in which Liberman is a member. Liberman is one of the greatest racists here, who calls Arab citizens ‘enemies’ and Jewish democrats ‘a fifth column,’” Cassif said. “Liberman is the one who started inciting against Hadash and the Joint List and called us terrorists and was the one who wanted to ban me from running.”This does not necessarily rule out an option of Yisrael Beytenu abstaining from a vote when a government is formed without the party, and then joining the coalition on a later date when the support of the Joint List is no longer needed.Liberman said the Joint List is “a fifth column, not figuratively, but literally,” to KAN Bet a week and a half ago. In past election campaigns, he has called for Arabs to have to make loyalty pledges in order to be citizens of Israel.Gantz faces strong opposition from Telem, the right-wing party within Blue and White, as well as some within his own Hosen party, to forming a minority government supported by the Joint List because the faction is anti-Zionist, and has MKs who have expressed support for terrorist organizations.

