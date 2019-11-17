Netanyahu, Liberman meet on unity

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with potential coalition kingmaker Avigdor Liberman for an hour on Sunday at the Prime Minister's Office in Tel Aviv.In a joint statement of Likud and Yisrael Beytenu, both sides reported progress and called the discussion "professional and good." The meeting focused on efforts to form a unity government.
Negotiations between Blue and White and Yisrael Beytenu went well on Sunday, the two parties said.Liberman said earlier on Sunday that he would decide what government should be formed late Tuesday night.
Netanyahu had to leave to a rally against a minority government, so the two agreed to meet again soon.
