Netanyahu, Merkel discuss cooperation on coronavirus response

Netanyahu's office described the conversation as "warm and long."

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MARCH 24, 2020 13:49
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) during a press conference, October 4, 2018 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) during a press conference, October 4, 2018
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German Chancellor discussed ways their countries can cooperate on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in a phone call on Monday.
Netanyahu's office described the conversation as "warm and long," and said the leaders exchanged views on how to handle the crisis.
Merkel and Netanyahu discussed financial and economic cooperation, as well as ways to purchase medical supplies.
The leaders decided that the professionals on both sides will be in touch on these subjects.
Merkel went into self-quarantine on Sunday, after coming into contact with someone who was infected with the coronavirus. She tested negative for COVID-19 the next day.
President Reuven Rivlin has also been in touch with his counterparts from around the world in recent days to discuss how they are handling the coronavirus crisis.
On Sunday, Rivlin and King Felipe VI of Spain spoke on the phone. The president sought to demonstrate the solidarity Israelis feel with the Spanish people as they fight the virus. There have been hundreds of fatalities in Spain.
Rivlin's office said the conversation was "warm and constructive" and that the leaders "expressed messages of deep solidarity and reiterated the close relations and the support which brings the two peoples together. "
Rivlin also spoke with President Igor Dodon of Moldova and Armenian President Armen Sarkissian. The latter asked Rivlin for information about how Israel is battling the spread of the coronavirus, and Rivlin made sure the health ministries of both countries had follow-up conversations to exchange information.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu angela merkel Coronavirus COVID-19
