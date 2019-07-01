Netanyahu: 'More proof of Iran's nuclear lies to come soon'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the graduation ceremony of the Israeli Air Force's newest pilots, June 2019.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
More proof will soon be provided to prove that Iran has been lying “all the time” about its nuclear development program, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday, just hours after Tehran confirmed that it had gone beyond the 300 kilograms of low-enriched uranium allowed under the 2015 nuclear deal.
Netanyahu, speaking at a ceremony honoring outstanding reserve soldiers at Beit Hanasi, said that when Israel exposed Iran's nuclear archives in 2018, “we proved that the entire nuclear agreement with Iran is based on one big lie. Now even Iran admits it. Soon there will be more proof that Iran has lied all the time.”
Iran, Netanyahu said, “is making a significant step” towards the production of nuclear weapons. “I say it again, Israel will not let Iran develop nuclear weapons.”
Netanyahu called on the European countries to fulfill their commitments under the nuclear agreement to snapback sanctions against Iran once it violates the nuclear agreement.
“Do it, just do it,” he urged.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>