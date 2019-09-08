Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu: Need to pass law to place cameras before the elections

The PM said that the best way to prevent voter fraud is through the placement of cameras and that mutual supervision by competing parties is the way to ensure transparency in democratic elections.

By
September 8, 2019 13:05
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the cabinet over a bill regarding the placing of cameras

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the cabinet over a bill regarding the placing of cameras in polling stations, while Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit sits in the background, September 8 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Clean elections is one of the foundations of democracy, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of Sunday's cabinet meeting where the government is expected to approve legislation mandating the placing of cameras in polling stations to prevent fraud.

Netanyahu said that the best way to prevent voter fraud is through the placement of cameras and that mutual supervision by competing parties is the way to ensure transparency in democratic elections.

“Therefore putting cameras in polling place by elections supervisors is the necessary means to ensure clean elections,” he said. “The secret of the balloting will be carefully preserved, and already in 2013 we said that there was a need to think about cameras.”

Netanyahu said that the chairman of the election committee, Supreme Court Judge Hanan Meltzer, has said that voter fraud is a problem, “and problems need to be solved."

"We will legislate the matter so that the upcoming elections will be clean," Netanyahu continued. "When should the problem be solved? After the elections? We need to solve this before the elections. This is logical, transparent and just.”


Related Content

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a cabinet meeting on Sept. 3, 2019
September 8, 2019
Netanyahu calls British PM Boris Yeltsin

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings