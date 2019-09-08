Netanyahu: Need to pass law to place cameras before the elections

Clean elections is one of the foundations of democracy, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of Sunday's cabinet meeting where the government is expected to approve legislation mandating the placing of cameras in polling stations to prevent fraud.



Netanyahu said that the best way to prevent voter fraud is through the placement of cameras and that mutual supervision by competing parties is the way to ensure transparency in democratic elections.

“Therefore putting cameras in polling place by elections supervisors is the necessary means to ensure clean elections,” he said. “The secret of the balloting will be carefully preserved, and already in 2013 we said that there was a need to think about cameras.”Netanyahu said that the chairman of the election committee, Supreme Court Judge Hanan Meltzer, has said that voter fraud is a problem, “and problems need to be solved.""We will legislate the matter so that the upcoming elections will be clean," Netanyahu continued. "When should the problem be solved? After the elections? We need to solve this before the elections. This is logical, transparent and just.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });