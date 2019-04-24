Netanyahu, Rivlin offer warm wishes to Druze community for Nebi Shu’eib

The site of Nebi Shu’eib .
(photo credit: DRUZE EDUCATION CENTER)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin offered warm wishes to members of the Druze community in Israel on Wednesday, in honor of the Nebi Shu’eib holiday.
Netanyahu offered his blessings for the holiday, saying that, as prime minister, “I give great importance to the empowerment of the Druze community.”
Netanyahu added that his administration will work to increase investments in Druze towns.
“I promised you I will work to [promote] your every needs, and I will do so,” he said. “You are a part of us and we are a part of you.”
Rivlin spoke with the spiritual leader of the Druze community, Sheikh Sheikh Muwaffak, on Wednesday to wish him and the entire Druze community well on the occasion.
Druze tradition believes the Prophet Shu’eib is the biblical Jethro, the father in law of Moses. The prophet is mentioned in the Quran as preaching to the people of Midian.
The burial site the Druze believe holds his remains is located west of Tiberias and is administered by the Druze community.
Thousands of pilgrims flock to the holy site during the four-day holiday, which begins on April 24.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>