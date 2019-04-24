Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Netanyahu, Rivlin offer warm wishes to Druze community for Nebi Shu’eib

President Reuven Rivlin spoke with Sheik Mowafak and wished him and the Druze well ahead of their holiday.

By
April 24, 2019 23:51
1 minute read.
The site of Nebi Shu’eib . (photo credit: DRUZE EDUCATION CENTER)

 
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin offered warm wishes to members of the Druze community in Israel on Wednesday, in honor of the Nebi Shu’eib holiday.

Netanyahu offered his blessings for the holiday, saying that, as prime minister, “I give great importance to the empowerment of the Druze community.”

Netanyahu added that his administration will work to increase investments in Druze towns.

“I promised you I will work to [promote] your every needs, and I will do so,” he said. “You are a part of us and we are a part of you.”

Rivlin spoke with the spiritual leader of the Druze community, Sheikh Sheikh Muwaffak, on Wednesday to wish him and the entire Druze community well on the occasion.


Druze tradition believes the Prophet Shu’eib is the biblical Jethro, the father in law of Moses. The prophet is mentioned in the Quran as preaching to the people of Midian.

The burial site the Druze believe holds his remains is located west of Tiberias and is administered by the Druze community.

Thousands of pilgrims flock to the holy site during the four-day holiday, which begins on April 24.           

