Netanyahu, Shaked to campaign in English

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yamina head Ayelet Shaked will host events in English to woo voters from English-speaking countries ahead of the September 17 election.



Netanyahu's event, which requires prior registration will be held on September 5 at Ramat Gan's Kfar Hamaccabiah Hotel.

The head of Yamina has two English events upcoming on Friday night in Jerusalem and on September 15, apparently in Tel Aviv.The only other head of a party expected to cross the threshold who currently has an English event set is Stav Shaffir, who will be speaking to English speakers at the Carlton Expresso Bar on Monday at an event organized by Tel Aviv Internationals. Shaffir is co-leader of the Democratic Union, which placed her second on its list, and heads the Green Party.Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, who held an English campaign event ahead of the April election, is in talks with an organization about hosting another during the current race.Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman canceled an event with 1500 people registered ahead of the April election. He has not rescheduled.

