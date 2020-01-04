Netanyahu: The Right must unite

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on all the parties to the Right of Likud to run together in the March 2 election, in a message he posted on Twitter on Saturday nightImmediately after Shabbat, Netanyahu tweeted "the Right will not forgive Naftali Bennett, Bezalel Smitrich and Rafi Peretz if they don't unite and run in one party. Two lists could fall under the electoral threshold and bring the Left to power." Bennett and Peretz oppose running together on one list.Responding to Netanyahu, MK Ayelet Shaked tweeted that she appreciated his concern but her New Right party would continue trying to woo voters from Blue and White and Yisrael Beytenu.The deadline to submit lists to the Central Elections Committee is January 15