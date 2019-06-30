Netanyahu: Too late to stop closure of Sde Dov Airport

Sde Dov Dov Hoz Airport NEW PLANS FOR HOUSING .
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
"It is too late to stop the closure of Sde Dov Airport [in Tel Aviv] and any attempt would cost the state billions of shekels," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday following a last-effort meeting with Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
Barring any last-minute reprieve, the airport is set to close at midnight after over 60 years of commercial and military service. Its land is being repurposed for 16,000 residential units, with the first 4,800 already being arranged, according to plans released in May by the Israel Lands Authority.
Arkia and Israir, airlines who have serviced passengers from Sde Dov to Eilat and Cyprus, respectively, were ordered to remove their planes from the airport by the deadline, alongside owners of private planes.
The closure has been opposed by any Eilat residents, including the mayor, Meir Yitzhak-Halevi, as well as hoteliers, fearing the closure will drastically impact tourism numbers in Eilat due to passengers now having to travel outside the city to Ben-Gurion Airport to fly south.
Joseftal Hospital staff have also expressed concerns of the Sde Dov closing, as cancer patients based in Eilat may struggle to travel to Tel Aviv for treatments.
Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman appealed to Netanyahu on Sunday requesting a helicopter backed by government funds be made available at all times to transport cancer patients from Eilat to treatment centers in Tel Aviv, according to a Kan Radio report.
